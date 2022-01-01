Elvie's is Jackson's newest all day cafe, serving seasonal fare that highlights Southern farmers. From fisherman and oyster farmers in the gulf, to organic produce and sustainably raised animals, Elvie’s is committed to using the highest quality, ethically sourced, and best tasting ingredients available.

Inspired by French cafes, Elvie’s will be a restaurant that you can enjoy all day. In the morning, stop by to enjoy breakfast and espresso, in the afternoon meet a friend for a classic cocktail and a bite to eat, or come experience dinner and our tasting menu.

At Elvie’s, our hope is that every guest feels at home. Generosity, passion, and attention to detail are at the heart of our hospitality and we want that to be part of your dining experience.



FRENCH FRIES

809 Manship Street • $$