Elvie's
Elvie's is Jackson's newest all day cafe, serving seasonal fare that highlights Southern farmers. From fisherman and oyster farmers in the gulf, to organic produce and sustainably raised animals, Elvie’s is committed to using the highest quality, ethically sourced, and best tasting ingredients available.
Inspired by French cafes, Elvie’s will be a restaurant that you can enjoy all day. In the morning, stop by to enjoy breakfast and espresso, in the afternoon meet a friend for a classic cocktail and a bite to eat, or come experience dinner and our tasting menu.
At Elvie’s, our hope is that every guest feels at home. Generosity, passion, and attention to detail are at the heart of our hospitality and we want that to be part of your dining experience.
FRENCH FRIES
809 Manship Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
809 Manship Street
Jackson MS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Fenian's Pub
Established in November 1996, Fenian’s Pub & Restaurant is locally owned and operated. We are dedicated to the celebration of Irish and Celtic heritage and history.
The name originates from the legendary band of warriors led by Finn McCool. Legend has it that Finn McCool was a giant of a man who possessed all the knowledge of the world. It is said that he lies sleeping beneath Dublin and will awake in Ireland’s most dire hour of need.
Fenian’s Pub & Restaurant is a full service, sit-down restaurant as well as your local neighborhood pub. We have a fine staff of bartenders, servers and cooks all dedicated to making your experience at Fenian’s fun and relaxed.
Slainte!
Lou's Full Serv
Come in and enjoy!
Martin's Downtown
Welcome to Martin's Downtown! Serving up the best Eats, Drinks and Beats in downtown Jackson. Won't you join us?