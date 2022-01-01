Go
El Viñedo Local

Enjoy the subtle rich flavors of South America!!

730 Peachtree St Suite 100

Popular Items

Iced Cafe con Leche$4.95
Our take on a cafe au lait. Columbian French roast coffee with half and half Slightly sweetened.
Desayuno Criollo$11.25
Braised beef, fried arepas, sweet plantain, scrambled eggs, avocado, black beans
Yucca Frita$5.95
Fried yucca w/salsa rozada
Iced Latte$4.45
Arepa Vegetales$6.95
Black beans, sweet plantain, avocado, Peruvian criolla
Coffee - Decaf$2.50
Sanguche de Pollo$14.95
Grilled Springer Mountain Chicken, butter lettuce, Georgia tomatoes, chimichurri, Duke’s w/ yucca fries
Empanada de Jamon y Queso$6.00
Empanada containing smoked pit ham, colby jack cheese, scrambled eggs
Arepa Pabellon$6.95
Braised beef or chicken sweet plantain, black beans, queso fresco
Victoriano Ceviche$16.95
Fish, sweet potatoes, bibb lettuce, cebolla criolla, plantain chips, leche de tigre, habenero, cilantro oil, Note: consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Location

Atlanta GA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
