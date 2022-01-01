Go
Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

415 W Foothill Blvd • $$

Avg 4.8 (224 reviews)

Popular Items

Tableside Guacamole$13.99
Made to order with fresh avocados, diced roma tomatoes, cilantro, onions, serrano chiles and our specialty blend of spices.
Utensil Sets
Grilled Fajita Salad
Salad bowl filled with fresh heart of romaine, topped with fresh avocado, grilled onion and bell pepper, diced tomato, pepitas, tortilla strips, cotija and Monterey Jack cheese. Tossed with a citrus vinaigrette dressing (Chicken Fajita Salad Pictured)
Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
(Steak Quesadilla pictured)
Taco - Crispy$5.49
Salsa To Go Large$6.00
Burrito De Carne Asada$18.49
A large flour tortilla stuffed with carne asada, pico de gallo, refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with Mexican style rice, guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Elvira's Specialty Salad
Fresh heart of romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, pepita seeds, cotija cheese and tortilla strips. Tossed with our creamy cilantro house dressing.
ENCHILADA SUIZAS$17.99
Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, layered with a homemade tomatillo sauce, topped with sour cream.
Chips To Go$2.25
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

415 W Foothill Blvd

Claremont CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
