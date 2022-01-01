Go
Elwood Shack

4523 Summer Avenue

Popular Items

Elwood's Shack Attack$42.00
Half Rack of Ribs, 3 Ounces Pork, 3 Ounces Brisket, 2 Wings, Smoked Sausage, Chicken Leg Quarter, Texas Toast, BBQ Beans and Regular Slaw
Chicken Philly$10.00
Smoked Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Mayonnaise, Provolone & Cheddar Cheese
Small Corned Beef on Rye$11.00
Served with Pickles, Onions & Mustard
Smoked Turkey Deluxe$11.50
Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayonnaise served on a Croissant
Hungry Man's Breakfast$10.00
2 Eggs Your Way, Bacon, Taters, and a Biscuit and Gravy
Full Rack Ribs$28.00
Chicken Nachos$11.50
Spicy Italian$10.00
Salami, Prosciutto, Black Forest Ham, Provolone, Pickles, Spicy Aioli, Lettuce & Tomato served on a Baguette
2 Eggs$2.00
Fountain Drink$2.75
Location

Memphis TN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
