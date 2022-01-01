Ely’s Restaurant & Bar
Beef, Seafood, Wine, Bourbon, Cocktails.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
115 W Jackson St • $$$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
115 W Jackson St
Ridgeland MS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Red 8 Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Basil's - Ridgeland
Come in and enjoy!
Majestic Kitchen
Make Life Majestic!
141 Township Ave, Ste 103 Ridgeland, MS 39157
Come in and enjoy!