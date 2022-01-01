Go
Toast

Ely’s Restaurant & Bar

Beef, Seafood, Wine, Bourbon, Cocktails.

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

115 W Jackson St • $$$$

Avg 4.8 (999 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

115 W Jackson St

Ridgeland MS

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Red 8 Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Basil's - Ridgeland

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Majestic Kitchen

No reviews yet

Make Life Majestic!

141 Township Ave, Ste 103 Ridgeland, MS 39157

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston