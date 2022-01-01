Elyria restaurants you'll love

Elyria restaurants
Toast
  • Elyria

Elyria's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Juice & Smoothies
Gastropubs
Must-try Elyria restaurants

Erie Island Coffee Co. image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Erie Island Coffee Co.

148 Middle Ave, Elyria

E.I.C. Classic$4.25
Your choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage on a toasted and buttered plain bagel, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and fresh basil.
Avocado Toast$4.75
Butter toasted honey wheat toast, avocado mash, over easy egg, fresh basil, chili seasoning
The S.O.B. Wrap$5.25
Flour tortilla wrap stuffed with scrambled eggs, pepperjack cheese, chirizo sausage, tomatoes, jalapenos and chipotle mayo
Foundry Kitchen & Bar image

 

Foundry Kitchen & Bar

525 Broad St., Elyria

SouthWest Salad$13.00
Romaine - mixed greens - black bean & corn salsa - pico de gallo - 3 cheese blend - tortilla strips - chipotle ranch dressing - salsa - sour cream - guacamole
Bacon Mac$15.00
aged cheddar - seasoned panko - cherrywood smoked bacon - cavatappi pasta
B & B$13.00
Cherrywood smoked bacon - aged cheddar - house made BBQ
Banner pic

 

Harry Buffalo-

3619 Midway Mall Unit B20, Elyria

Tender Basket$9.00
Four Tenders / Fries / Fancy Sauce / Choice Of Dipping Sauce.
Baked Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Beer Cheese and Honey Mustard
Super Herd Burger$10.00
American & Swiss Cheese / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Pickle / Fancy Sauce. Served with fries.
Restaurant banner

 

Subcity - Elyria

1535 west river road, Elyria

10 Wings & Fries$12.99
Sweet Occasion Inc image

 

Sweet Occasion Inc

105 Fairlawn Ave, Elyria

