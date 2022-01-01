Elyria restaurants you'll love
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Erie Island Coffee Co.
148 Middle Ave, Elyria
Popular items
E.I.C. Classic
$4.25
Your choice of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage on a toasted and buttered plain bagel, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and fresh basil.
Avocado Toast
$4.75
Butter toasted honey wheat toast, avocado mash, over easy egg, fresh basil, chili seasoning
The S.O.B. Wrap
$5.25
Flour tortilla wrap stuffed with scrambled eggs, pepperjack cheese, chirizo sausage, tomatoes, jalapenos and chipotle mayo
Foundry Kitchen & Bar
525 Broad St., Elyria
Popular items
SouthWest Salad
$13.00
Romaine - mixed greens - black bean & corn salsa - pico de gallo - 3 cheese blend - tortilla strips - chipotle ranch dressing - salsa - sour cream - guacamole
Bacon Mac
$15.00
aged cheddar - seasoned panko - cherrywood smoked bacon - cavatappi pasta
B & B
$13.00
Cherrywood smoked bacon - aged cheddar - house made BBQ
Harry Buffalo-
3619 Midway Mall Unit B20, Elyria
Popular items
Tender Basket
$9.00
Four Tenders / Fries / Fancy Sauce / Choice Of Dipping Sauce.
Baked Pretzel Sticks
$9.00
Beer Cheese and Honey Mustard
Super Herd Burger
$10.00
American & Swiss Cheese / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Pickle / Fancy Sauce. Served with fries.
Subcity - Elyria
1535 west river road, Elyria
Popular items
10 Wings & Fries
$12.99
Sweet Occasion Inc
105 Fairlawn Ave, Elyria