Cake in Elyria
Elyria restaurants that serve cake
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Erie Island Coffee - Elyria
148 Middle Ave, Elyria
|Cake - Cinnamon Coffee
|$4.39
Made with real ingredients like butter brown sugar and sour cream these cakes look taste and feel like a homemade treat. Delectable with breakfast coffee and throughout the day on a plate or on the go it satisfies a person’s sweet tooth any time of day or night.
Foundry Kitchen & Bar
525 Broad St., Elyria
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Blue crab meat - sriracha and horseradish crème sauces - lemon wedge
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
|$8.00
Carrot cake with pineapple, walnuts and coconut. cream cheese filling inside and on top, decorated with buttercream carrots, apricot glaze and almonds with a caramel drizzle
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
|$8.00
Decadent chocolate cake w/ a creamy peanut butter layer topped with chocolate ganache and Reece's peanut butter cups