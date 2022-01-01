Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Elyria
/
Elyria
/
Chicken Tenders
Elyria restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Foundry Kitchen & Bar
525 Broad St., Elyria
No reviews yet
Chicken Finger Platter
$13.00
More about Foundry Kitchen & Bar
Harry Buffalo
3619 Midway Mall Unit B20, Elyria
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Tenders
$5.00
More about Harry Buffalo
Browse other tasty dishes in Elyria
Mac And Cheese
Tacos
Waffles
Quesadillas
Boneless Wings
Chicken Wraps
Chips And Salsa
Chili
More near Elyria to explore
Strongsville
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Rocky River
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Westlake
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Amherst
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
North Olmsted
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Avon Lake
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Oberlin
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(252 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston