Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Elyria
/
Elyria
/
Chips And Salsa
Elyria restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Foundry Kitchen & Bar
525 Broad St., Elyria
No reviews yet
Chips, Guac & Salsa - Possible cross contamination!!
$9.50
More about Foundry Kitchen & Bar
Harry Buffalo
3619 Midway Mall Unit B20, Elyria
No reviews yet
Chips and Salsa
$4.00
More about Harry Buffalo
Browse other tasty dishes in Elyria
Chili
Quesadillas
Tacos
Chicken Wraps
Waffles
Chicken Tenders
Boneless Wings
Pretzels
More near Elyria to explore
Strongsville
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Rocky River
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Westlake
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Amherst
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
North Olmsted
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Avon Lake
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Oberlin
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(252 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston