Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Elyria

Go
Elyria restaurants
Toast

Elyria restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

Foundry Kitchen & Bar

525 Broad St., Elyria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips, Guac & Salsa - Possible cross contamination!!$9.50
More about Foundry Kitchen & Bar
Banner pic

 

Harry Buffalo

3619 Midway Mall Unit B20, Elyria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$4.00
More about Harry Buffalo

Browse other tasty dishes in Elyria

Chili

Quesadillas

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Waffles

Chicken Tenders

Boneless Wings

Pretzels

Map

More near Elyria to explore

Strongsville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Olmsted

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Avon Lake

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Oberlin

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston