Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Elyria

Go
Elyria restaurants
Toast

Elyria restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Foundry Kitchen & Bar

525 Broad St., Elyria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuesday Tacos$8.00
seasoned ground beef , chipotle chicken or black beans with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, black bean & corn salsa, cilantro, chipotle sour cream | flour or corn tortillas. *no splitting shells* sour cream or salsa .50 each
Tuesday Shrimp Taco SALAD$12.00
Pan seared masa dusted shrimp, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, black bean & corn salsa, cilantro, fried flour tortilla bowl, with sour cream and chipotle ranch
Tuesday Taco Salad$10.00
seasoned ground beef , chipotle chicken or black beans with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, black bean & corn salsa, cilantro, fried flour tortilla bowl, with sour cream and chipotle ranch: sour cream or salsa .50 each
More about Foundry Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Harry Buffalo

3619 Midway Mall Unit B20, Elyria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spiced Chicken Tacos$9.00
House Slaw, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream. Three Flour Tortillas Served With Fries
Spicy Beef Tacos$9.00
Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream. Three Flour Tortillas Served With Fries
Fried Chicken Tacos$11.00
House Slaw / Pico De Gallo / Avocado / Thai Chili / Served With Fries
More about Harry Buffalo

Browse other tasty dishes in Elyria

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Chili

Chicken Tenders

Chips And Salsa

Waffles

Boneless Wings

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Elyria to explore

Strongsville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Olmsted

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Avon Lake

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Oberlin

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston