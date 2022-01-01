Tacos in Elyria
Elyria restaurants that serve tacos
Foundry Kitchen & Bar
525 Broad St., Elyria
|Tuesday Tacos
|$8.00
seasoned ground beef , chipotle chicken or black beans with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, black bean & corn salsa, cilantro, chipotle sour cream | flour or corn tortillas. *no splitting shells* sour cream or salsa .50 each
|Tuesday Shrimp Taco SALAD
|$12.00
Pan seared masa dusted shrimp, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, black bean & corn salsa, cilantro, fried flour tortilla bowl, with sour cream and chipotle ranch
|Tuesday Taco Salad
|$10.00
seasoned ground beef , chipotle chicken or black beans with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, black bean & corn salsa, cilantro, fried flour tortilla bowl, with sour cream and chipotle ranch: sour cream or salsa .50 each
Harry Buffalo
3619 Midway Mall Unit B20, Elyria
|Spiced Chicken Tacos
|$9.00
House Slaw, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream. Three Flour Tortillas Served With Fries
|Spicy Beef Tacos
|$9.00
Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream. Three Flour Tortillas Served With Fries
|Fried Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
House Slaw / Pico De Gallo / Avocado / Thai Chili / Served With Fries