22 S 3rd St

Grand Forks, ND 58201

Popular Items

Pickle Dip$10.00
Ely's corned beef, pickles, and cream cheese dip with carrots, celery, and house made red river valley potato chips
Reuben Rolls$8.00
Ely's corned beef, sauerkraut, St. Helga's swiss cheese, wrapped in an eggroll and fried. Served with mustard sour cream
Szymanski Farms Burger$14.00
Grass fed local ground beef, bacon aioli, caramelized onions, and lettuce. Served with your choice of cheese.
Easter Dinner$60.00
Take and Heat.
Spinach Salad with strawberries, feta, pecans and a champagne vinaigrette
3lb Glazed Ham, Au Gratin Potatoes,
Roasted Asparagus, Dinner Rolls and Butter
Pecan Pie$16.00
whole pecan pie
Pommes Paillasson$7.00
Appetizer of our pommes paillasson (housemade tater tot fries) served with roasted garlic aioli and Ely's steak sauce for dipping
Artichoke Dip$10.00
warm spinach and artichoke dip served with garlic toasted bread
Poke Bowl$15.00
Sashimi Yellow Fin Tuna tossed in soy ginger, wakame salad, jasmine rice, pickled daikon radish, cucumbers, scallions, wasabi aioli, sesame seeds, and a side of garlic chili sauce
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Seasoned chicken with Cajun remoulade, Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions on a brioche bun.
Carrot Cake$12.00
8" square of carrot cake bars topped with cream cheese frosting
Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:01 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:01 am

22 S 3rd St, Grand Forks ND 58201

