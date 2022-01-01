Go
Elyse Restaurant image

Elyse Restaurant

Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

150 S. First St. #151

San Jose, CA 95113

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

150 S. First St. #151, San Jose CA 95113

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Scott's Seafood

No reviews yet

Downtown San Jose's Best Seafood Destination.

Mezcal San Jose

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Brit

No reviews yet

The newly remodeled Brit at San Pedro Square is a fantastic sports bar and British pub with world class cocktails, craft beers and incredible food!

Mama Kin SJ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Elyse Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston