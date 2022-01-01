Elysian Brewing
We're back, baby!
Elysian Brewing opened it's doors in 1996 when bold art and music defined Seattle. We carry that same spirit in the way we brew our beer. It's about taking chances, learning from our missteps, and changing perceptions.
We serve as a proud partner to organizations such as Bailey-Boushay House, Fred Hutch, and Seattle Pride to name a few.
542 1st Avenue South
Popular Items
Location
542 1st Avenue South
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Jack's BBQ
CENTRAL TEXAS LOW AND SLOW!
Jack's is based on the BBQ style started in butcher shops in Central Texas in the late 1800s. Quality meat with a simple salt and pepper rub, smoked low and slow over hardwood (post oak, mesquite).
Salumi Online Catering
Salumi Catering is back! Large orders may require 48 hours' notice - our staff will contact you with any concerns. 18% gratuity added to orders over $100.
Want to customize your catering event?
Please contact catering@salumideli.com for more information!
Third Culture Coffee
Eclectic coffee shop.
Great State Burger - International District
Come in and enjoy!