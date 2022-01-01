Go
Elysian Brewing

We're back, baby!
Elysian Brewing opened it's doors in 1996 when bold art and music defined Seattle. We carry that same spirit in the way we brew our beer. It's about taking chances, learning from our missteps, and changing perceptions.
We serve as a proud partner to organizations such as Bailey-Boushay House, Fred Hutch, and Seattle Pride to name a few.

542 1st Avenue South

Popular Items

Beyond Burger$16.00
CONTACT HAZE 6 cans$10.00
a hazy ipa with bursts of bright raspberry, currant, citrus, guava, and passionfruit, with a slight floral note, 5.3% abv.
ID required for beer purchases.
DAYGLOW 4 cans$10.00
packed with juicy hops featuring pineapple and tropical fruit flavors and aromas, 7.4% abv. ID required for beer purchases.
Bavarian Pretzel$8.00
Location

542 1st Avenue South

Seattle WA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
