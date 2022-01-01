Go
Elyson Cafe

We believe there should be places where everyone knows your name—and how you take your coffee. Places like Elyson Café. Located right in the Elyson House, it's the center of community life—where you can stop for a post-workout smoothie, a poolside sandwich, coffee & conversation overlooking the event lawn, or a lunch date with the kids. It's a friendly, full-service restaurant (one where the service really does come with a smile).

23623 Elyson falls Drive

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Club$12.99
Marinated and grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
with marinara or homestyle ranch
Seasoned French Fries$2.99
BLT A$10.99
A "healthy" portion of crispy applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato and fresh avocado with garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread
Fettuccini Alfredo Chicken$13.99
Grilled chicken on a bed of fettuccini with creamy alfredo sauce. Served with Garlic Bread
Chicken Quesadillas$8.99
Your choice of flour or wheat tortilla with Monterey Jack cheese with diced tomatoes and onion with guacamole and sour cream
California Club$10.99
Turkey, ham, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough
Meat Ball Sub$10.99
Meatballs with marinara, shredded mozzarella and provolone on hoagie bread with a side of pepperoncinis
Philly Cheese Hoagie$10.99
Sirloin steak or chicken sautéed with mushrooms, onions, and green peppers topped with melted provolone cheese on a French hoagie roll
Classic Cheese Burger$10.99
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo and mustard
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
