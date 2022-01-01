Elyson Cafe
We believe there should be places where everyone knows your name—and how you take your coffee. Places like Elyson Café. Located right in the Elyson House, it's the center of community life—where you can stop for a post-workout smoothie, a poolside sandwich, coffee & conversation overlooking the event lawn, or a lunch date with the kids. It's a friendly, full-service restaurant (one where the service really does come with a smile).
23623 Elyson falls Drive
katy TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
