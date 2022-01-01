Go
  • El Zorro Snacks & Micheladas

El Zorro Snacks & Micheladas

Come in and enjoy!

1410 S Jackson Rd Suite 600

Popular Items

Elote Chorreado (EN VASO)$8.25
Chicharron Preparado$4.50
Delicioso Chicharron Preparado con Repollo, Frijol, Crema, Jitomate y Salsa
Michelada Flat$9.25
Mangonada$4.75
Prueba Nuestra Riquisima Mangonada con Fruta Natural
Fresas Con Crema$7.50
Deliciosas Fresas Bañadas en Nuestra Crema Especial
Mini Pancakes$7.50
Deliciosos Mini Pancakes Hechos al Momento, que puedes acompañar con tus toopings favoritos en Presentacion de 20 piezas y 60 piezas.
Coctel de fruta$5.75
Riquisima Fruta Fresca Combinada con Tajin y Chamoy
Location

McAllen TX

Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
