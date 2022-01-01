Go
Toast

EM Statler Dining Room

Come in and enjoy!

121 Ellicott Street

No reviews yet

Location

121 Ellicott Street

Buffalo NY

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hofbräuhaus Buffalo

No reviews yet

A German brewery restaurant that celebrates the Bavarian way of life with authentic food, beer and service. It is Octoberfest here every night of the week with live music.

The Rose

No reviews yet

The Rose Restaurant Bar as Grill.
Serving Great food and Spirits......... it’s the friendly place downtown (Buffalo).

Southern Tier Buffalo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Healthy Scratch

No reviews yet

We serve great tasting, fast and healthy food items!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston