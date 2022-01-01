Go
Em Vietnamese Bistro

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

57 Front Street • $$

Avg 4.9 (613 reviews)

Popular Items

PHO GA$15.00
Vietnamese Chicken noodle soup for the soul featuring fresh shredded chicken, scallions, onions, & cilantro served with gluten free rice noodles
BUN THIT NUONG$16.00
Saigon-style grilled pork served on a bed of rice vermicelli noodles with lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon. Topped with peanuts and fried shallots.
CHA GIO$10.00
Cha Gio Crispy Vietnamese Spring Rolls made with pork, shrimp, carrots, glass noodle, onion, taro & wood-ear mushrooms (4)
BUN GA NUONG$16.00
Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice vermicelli noodles with lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots & daikon topped with peanuts and fried shallots
PHO BO$16.00
Beef Noodle Soup made with 24 hour beef bone broth, filet mignon, rib eye, onions, scallions, cilantro, & gluten-free rice noodles. PLEASE NOTE BEEF IS SERVED RAW. Traditionally the beef will be cooked in the hot broth - please reheat broth in the microwave or request well done beef if a microwave or stove top is not available.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

57 Front Street

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
