Go
Toast

Rooftop Cinema Club

Come in and enjoy!

1 Market Pl

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jalapeno Cheese Pretzel$6.75
Hot Dog$6.00
Diet Coke$2.75
12oz
Popcorn Tub 46oz$5.00
46oz
Mrs. Fields Choc Chip Cookie$3.00
San Pellegrino 500ml$3.75
Twizzlers$4.75
7oz
Cheetos Hot$3.00
Red Vines$4.75
5oz
Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup$6.75
See full menu

Location

1 Market Pl

San Diego CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

New York West

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy Pastas, Burgers, Sandwithces, New York style pizzas with a full bar, 20 beers on draft, and 10 TV's.

Samburgers Seaport Village

No reviews yet

Samburgers by Sam the Cooking Guy offers out of the box burger creations

The Lion's Share

No reviews yet

Share our spoil

TUK-TUK Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston