Ember Wood Fired Grill

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1 Orchard St • $$$

Avg 4.9 (778 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad$13.00
mixed greens | grilled artichoke | pickled red onion | tomatoes | cucumber | smoked feta | kalamata olives | pepperoncini | fresh herbs
Chicken Milanese$26.00
crispy fingerlings | arugula & radicchio salad | calabrian & preserved citrus vinaigrette | grana padano
Spring Salad$14.00
arugula & radicchio mix | asparagus | snap peas | heirloom tomato | pickled red onion | radish | sage derby | almonds | mustard tarragon vinaigrette
Grilled Pork Dumplings$15.00
carrot ginger slaw | ginger scallion sauce
Calabrian Bolognese$24.00
short rib, brisket, & house Italian sausage | ricotta | Romano | toasted bread crumb
Maple Miso Sprouts$14.00
walnuts | pickled Fresno peppers | fried leeks | furikake
Pizza
Spring Ricotta Gnocchi$21.00
roasted cipollini | snap peas | haricot vert | mushroom | radicchio | grana padano | romesco
Ember Burger$18.00
house ground beef | aged cheddar | tomato shallot jam | mustard aioli | cherrywood bacon | house pickles | greens | brioche bun | fries
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Location

1 Orchard St

Dover NH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
