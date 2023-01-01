Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Emerald Isle restaurants you'll love

Emerald Isle restaurants
  • Emerald Isle

Must-try Emerald Isle restaurants

The Shark’s Den Sports Bar & Grill image

 

The Shark’s Den Sports Bar & Grill

8700 Emerald Dr - Unit 16, Emerald Isle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hammerhead Chicken Wrap$12.99
Blackened, grilled or fried chicken tossed in your favorite wing sauce, rolled up in a tomato basil wrap with lettuce, tomato, onion and Monterey Jack cheese.
Pub-Style Pretzels$8.99
Three warm, soft, salty pretzels served with our signature cheese sauce.
Fish Tacos$14.99
Soft or crispy tacos, with blackened, grilled or fried grouper, prepared with black bean and corn salsa, fresh slaw, avocado sour cream and Monterey Jack cheese.
More about The Shark’s Den Sports Bar & Grill
Main pic

 

77° West -

325 Mangrove Dr, Emerald Isle

No reviews yet
More about 77° West -
Banner pic

 

Caribsea Restaurant - 8921 Crew Drive

8921 Crew Drive, Emerald Isle

No reviews yet
More about Caribsea Restaurant - 8921 Crew Drive
