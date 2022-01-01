Go
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

216 N Wabash • $$

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)

Popular Items

Corned Beef Sandwich$17.00
Thick cut, half pound, Guinness and cider
brined, Swiss cheese, dark rye bread toasted
Fish And Chips$22.00
Hand dipped beer battered cod, French fries, coleslaw, mashed peas, grilled lemon, malt vinegar
Emerald Burger$14.50
With all the trimmings + onion jam
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap (LUNCH)$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, herb ranch
Giant Soft German Pretzel$14.00
Beer cheese, grain mustard, German mustard
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$11.00
Wisconsin cheddar, marinara, herb ranch
Quesadilla$14.00
Chicken, chorizo or steak: veggies, salsa,
sour cream. (GUACAMOLE +2)
Loop Chicken Wings (8)$16.00
Bone-In or Boneless - 6 Sauce Choices
Emerald Chopped Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken or smoked brisket, tomato, red onion, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, egg, white beans, shaved radishes, roasted corn, poblano pepper
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

216 N Wabash

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
