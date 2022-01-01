Go
Emerald Tavern Games and Cafe

British pub inspired food. Featuring an espresso bar, f ull cocktail bar, and featuring 32 beers on draft with a focus on the best British and European imports and American craft.
Texas' premiere board gaming pub, we stock the best in table top gaming.

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

9012 Research BLVD, STE C1 • $

Avg 4.7 (388 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoky Hummus$6.95
A vegan chickpea hummus flavored with sautéed onions and garlic, and a touch of hot sauce. Garnished with olive oil, chipotle powder, and red pepper flakes. Served with grilled pita bread seasoned with cumin.
London Fog$4.00
Earl Grey Tea Latte with Vanilla Syrup
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Themed
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9012 Research BLVD, STE C1

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
