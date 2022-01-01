Go
The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge

Established in 1983 and family run. We serve freshly prepared Thai food and feature live music and a venue for the community to feel welcome and at home. We very much appreciate your support this last year and are happy to announce that we now have DINE IN seating as well as lunch buffet, dinner buffet, patio seating, takeout, delivery and catering. Please enjoy!

1314 Jadwin Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1397 reviews)

Popular Items

#47 Emerald Fried Rice$12.00
The best fried rice in town! Fresh veggies and your choice of meat stir fried with jasmine rice and Emerald's signature fried rice seasonings. (GF)
#50 Pahd Thai Noodles$12.00
Thai style stir fried rice noodles with peanuts, tofu strips and tamarind sauce.
(GF)
#22 Gaeng Pa-Nang Red Curry$14.00
Your choice of protein prepared with red curry paste in coconut cream. Gluten free
#24 Yellow Curry (Indian Style)$14.00
Indian style chicken curry. Creamy coconut mildly spicy yellow curry with potatoes. Gluten free. Vegan available.
#47A Curry Pineapple Fried Rice$13.00
Fresh veggies and your choice of meat stir fried with jasmine rice, pineapple, cashews and Emerald special seasonings. (GF)
Thai Iced Tea$3.75
#35 Classic Emerald Cashew Chicken$14.00
Seasoned chicken sautéed with cashew nuts. Our classic recipe. No Veggies just meat! (GF)
#12 Emerald Butterflies (8)$11.00
Our famously awesome krab meat and cream cheese stuffed wontons. Served with house sweet sauce.
#23 Green Chicken Curry$14.00
Tender morsels of chicken breast, bamboo shoots, green pepper, basil, and coconut cream. Gluten free.
#3A Sunshine Rolls (4 rolls)$11.00
Fresh garden rolls with seasoned chicken wrapped in edible rice paper. Served with house special sauce.
(GF)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1314 Jadwin Ave

Richland WA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
