Emerson's Ale House

113 South Emerson St

Popular Items

Chicken Club Sandwich$11.95
Grilled chicken, swiss, bacon, avocado, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo, sourdough.
Cheese Curds$8.95
White cheddar curds, served with our chipotle ranch.
Buffalo WRAP$12.95
Crispy buffalo chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato and onion tossed
in chipotle ranch dressing.
Buffalo Wings (10)$13.95
Tossed in your choice of bbq, buffalo, ghost pepper sweet chili or cajun dry rub.
Balsamic Avocado SALAD$9.95
Cucumber, tomato, avocado, goat cheese topped with a balsamic reduction and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
Build Your Own Mac N Cheese$8.95
Cavatappi pasta with our homemade cheese sauce.
The Emerson WRAP$12.95
Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar jack, tomato and cucumber. Tossed in honey mustard dressing.
Ale House Fish & Chips$13.95
Fresh beer battered cod served with your choice of side, coleslaw and served with your choice of soup or salad. Comes with a lemon wedge and one tartar sauce. Featured on Chicago's Best!
Kids Sliders$7.00
2 Burger sliders with American cheese
Classic Cheese Burger$11.95
Cheddar, house sauce, pickles, side of lettuce, tomato, onion, signature bun..
Location

Mount Prospect IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

