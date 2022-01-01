Emery Steakhouse - Paola
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
491 Reviews
$$
16 W Peoria St
Paola, KS 66071
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
16 W Peoria St, Paola KS 66071
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
El Potro Paola
Come in and enjoy!
BB’s Grill Spring Hill
Made from Scratch Restaurant
Miss B's Cafe - Louisburg
Come in and enjoy!
The Bean
#thebeankc