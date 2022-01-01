Emeryville restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Soul Slice
5849 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Charred Collard Greens
|$8.00
w/ garlic & pepper flakes
|Black Eyed Peas
|$6.00
no pork, just herbs are used to flavor our black eyed peas
|Cajun Shrimp PIZZA
|$27.00
cajun shrimp, beef hot links, tomato,
green onion, pickled peppers, tomato sauce on a biscuit crust
Amici's
5333 Adeline Street, Oakland
|Popular items
|AMICI’S COMBO
pepperoni, meatball, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, black olives
|FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
|MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
Super Duper Burgers
5959 Shellmound Street, Emeryville
|Popular items
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$7.50
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.25
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
|GARLIC FRIES
|$4.25
Signature fries, with fresh garlic and 6-month aged cheddar.
RAMEN • NOODLES
Shiba Ramen/The Periodic Table
5959 shellmound St, Emeryville
|Popular items
|CLEAR
|$14.50
a.k.a. ‘shio ramen’
Light, clear broth with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions, microgreens
|WHITE BIRD
|$16.50
a.k.a. ‘tori paitan’
Creamy rich chicken broth with bean sprouts, softboiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions, lemon, and shredded togarashi peppers
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$5.00
Japanese dumplings filled with vegetable
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Paradita
5959 SHELLMOUND ST, Emeryville
|Popular items
|Pollipapas
|$11.00
Loaded french fries with chicken chicharrones, huancaina, feta, and cilantro.
|Alfajores
|$3.00
Our famous Peruvian Artisanal cookie…
Rich dulce de leche filled shortbread
Cookies with powdered sugar
|Bowl Veggies Salterado
|$14.00
Seasonal roasted vegetable medley topped with French fries
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Patatas Kitchen
3986 Adeline St., Emeryville
|Popular items
|HOT MEATBALL SANDWICH
|$13.90
Housemade beef and pork meatballs with housemade tomato sauce, manchego cheese, arugula, and aoili.
|CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.90
White meat chicken with mixed cabbage slaw, herb aioli, and Dijon mustard on an Acme sweet deli roll.
|CHICKEN PLATE
|$15.90
Roasted leg and thigh with choice of 2 sides and 1 sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Jayna Gyro
5959 Shellmound St #14, Emeryville
|Popular items
|Hummus
|$7.45
Hummus served with pine nuts and topped with paprika oil, served with pita or veggies
|Chicken Gyro Pita
|$10.95
Grilled perfect pita, thinly sliced rotisserie chicken gyro, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes and tzatziki.
|Beef + Lamb Gyro Bowl
|$12.95
Thinly sliced rotisserie beef and lamb gyro, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, spicy aioli.
Jasmine Blossom Thai Cuisine
6520 Hollis St, Emeryville
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$11.95
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, red onions, green onions, garlic, and crushed peanuts.
|Crab Rangoon
|$8.95
Fried dumplings stuffed with crab meat, cream cheese, green onions, and celery, served with sweet chili sauce.
|Pad See Ew
|$11.95
Wide rice noodles in sweet soy sauce with egg, broccoli, and garlic.
Townhouse Emeryville
5862 Doyle Street, Emeryville
|Popular items
|Prime Rib
|$56.00
brown butter potatoes, arugula, horseradish cream, jus
|Basque Cheesecake
|$11.00
mixed berries, saba, shortbread crumble
|Chicken Wings
|$14.00
garlic, jalapeno, pepper & spices (house ranch or hot pepper vinegar upon request)
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Paradise Park Cafe
6334 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$9.95
Avocado, poached egg, radish pepita, organic mixed greens on 9 grain bread
|Turkey, Avocado and Bacon
|$11.95
Nitrite free Turkey, Lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo on a baguette
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Hearty Customer Favorite.
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tots
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Rob Ben's Restaurant & Lounge
3627 San Pablo Ave., Emeryville
|Popular items
|Smothered Steak & Rice
|$19.99
Hidden Spot - Emeryville
4000 Adeline Street, Emeryville
|Popular items
|FIREFIGHTER
|$15.00
Karaage Chicken, Pickled Jalapeño, Shredded Cabbage, Tomatoes, Dried Chili Blend, Habanero Aioli, Hidden Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha 🌶🌶🌶
|GEM
|$13.00
Chopped Thinly Sliced Ribeye, Grilled Mushroom, Grilled Onions, with Melted Muenster and Provolone Cheese, Hidden Sauce
|TATER TOTS
|$7.00
Side of Ketchup
Pizzeria Mercato
5959 Shellmound Street #75, Emeryville