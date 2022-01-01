Emeryville restaurants you'll love

Emeryville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Emeryville

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Asian fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Thai
Indian
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Greek
Latin American
Soul Food
Must-try Emeryville restaurants

Soul Slice image

PIZZA

Soul Slice

5849 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Charred Collard Greens$8.00
w/ garlic & pepper flakes
Black Eyed Peas$6.00
no pork, just herbs are used to flavor our black eyed peas
Cajun Shrimp PIZZA$27.00
cajun shrimp, beef hot links, tomato,
green onion, pickled peppers, tomato sauce on a biscuit crust
Amici's image

 

Amici's

5333 Adeline Street, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
AMICI’S COMBO
pepperoni, meatball, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, black olives
FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
Super Duper Burgers image

 

Super Duper Burgers

5959 Shellmound Street, Emeryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
VEGGIE BURGER$7.50
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.25
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
GARLIC FRIES$4.25
Signature fries, with fresh garlic and 6-month aged cheddar.
Shiba Ramen/The Periodic Table image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Shiba Ramen/The Periodic Table

5959 shellmound St, Emeryville

Avg 3 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CLEAR$14.50
a.k.a. ‘shio ramen’
Light, clear broth with bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions, microgreens
WHITE BIRD$16.50
a.k.a. ‘tori paitan’
Creamy rich chicken broth with bean sprouts, softboiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions, lemon, and shredded togarashi peppers
Vegetable Gyoza$5.00
Japanese dumplings filled with vegetable
Paradita image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Paradita

5959 SHELLMOUND ST, Emeryville

Avg 3.8 (685 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pollipapas$11.00
Loaded french fries with chicken chicharrones, huancaina, feta, and cilantro.
Alfajores$3.00
Our famous Peruvian Artisanal cookie…
Rich dulce de leche filled shortbread
Cookies with powdered sugar
Bowl Veggies Salterado$14.00
Seasonal roasted vegetable medley topped with French fries
Patatas Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Patatas Kitchen

3986 Adeline St., Emeryville

Avg 4.6 (649 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOT MEATBALL SANDWICH$13.90
Housemade beef and pork meatballs with housemade tomato sauce, manchego cheese, arugula, and aoili.
CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.90
White meat chicken with mixed cabbage slaw, herb aioli, and Dijon mustard on an Acme sweet deli roll.
CHICKEN PLATE$15.90
Roasted leg and thigh with choice of 2 sides and 1 sauce
Jayna Gyro image

FRENCH FRIES

Jayna Gyro

5959 Shellmound St #14, Emeryville

Avg 4.6 (339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hummus$7.45
Hummus served with pine nuts and topped with paprika oil, served with pita or veggies
Chicken Gyro Pita$10.95
Grilled perfect pita, thinly sliced rotisserie chicken gyro, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes and tzatziki.
Beef + Lamb Gyro Bowl$12.95
Thinly sliced rotisserie beef and lamb gyro, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, spicy aioli.
Jasmine Blossom Thai Cuisine image

 

Jasmine Blossom Thai Cuisine

6520 Hollis St, Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (1574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Thai$11.95
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, red onions, green onions, garlic, and crushed peanuts.
Crab Rangoon$8.95
Fried dumplings stuffed with crab meat, cream cheese, green onions, and celery, served with sweet chili sauce.
Pad See Ew$11.95
Wide rice noodles in sweet soy sauce with egg, broccoli, and garlic.
Townhouse Emeryville image

 

Townhouse Emeryville

5862 Doyle Street, Emeryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Prime Rib$56.00
brown butter potatoes, arugula, horseradish cream, jus
Basque Cheesecake$11.00
mixed berries, saba, shortbread crumble
Chicken Wings$14.00
garlic, jalapeno, pepper & spices (house ranch or hot pepper vinegar upon request)
Paradise Park Cafe image

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Paradise Park Cafe

6334 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1784 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$9.95
Avocado, poached egg, radish pepita, organic mixed greens on 9 grain bread
Turkey, Avocado and Bacon$11.95
Nitrite free Turkey, Lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo on a baguette
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Hearty Customer Favorite.
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tots
Rob Ben's Restaurant & Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Rob Ben's Restaurant & Lounge

3627 San Pablo Ave., Emeryville

Avg 4.4 (675 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smothered Steak & Rice$19.99
Namaste Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Namaste Pizza

5942 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (3414 reviews)
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Hidden Spot - Emeryville

4000 Adeline Street, Emeryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FIREFIGHTER$15.00
Karaage Chicken, Pickled Jalapeño, Shredded Cabbage, Tomatoes, Dried Chili Blend, Habanero Aioli, Hidden Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha 🌶🌶🌶
GEM$13.00
Chopped Thinly Sliced Ribeye, Grilled Mushroom, Grilled Onions, with Melted Muenster and Provolone Cheese, Hidden Sauce
TATER TOTS$7.00
Side of Ketchup
Main pic

 

Pizzeria Mercato

5959 Shellmound Street #75, Emeryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
