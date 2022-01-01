Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Emeryville
/
Emeryville
/
Cake
Emeryville restaurants that serve cake
Amici's CloudKitchen
5333 Adeline Street, Oakland
No reviews yet
J.M. ROSEN TUXEDO CAKE (vt)
$8.50
More about Amici's CloudKitchen
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Patatas Kuche
4321 Salem Street, Emeryville
Avg 4.6
(649 reviews)
Flourless 9/202022
$40.00
More about Patatas Kuche
