Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Emeryville

Go
Emeryville restaurants
Toast

Emeryville restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Pizzeria Mercato- Emeryville

5959 Shellmound Street #75, Emeryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CALAMARI FRITTI$17.95
Fried Calamari with cocktail sauce.
More about Pizzeria Mercato- Emeryville
Restaurant banner

 

La Vida fish and chips

5959 Shellmound Street, Emeryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$14.95
More about La Vida fish and chips

Browse other tasty dishes in Emeryville

Cake

Sweet Potato Fries

Pies

Caesar Salad

Crab Cakes

Quinoa Salad

Cookies

Quesadillas

Map

More near Emeryville to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (59 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (505 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (371 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2233 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (673 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1253 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston