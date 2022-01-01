Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Emeryville

Go
Emeryville restaurants
Toast

Emeryville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Amici's

5333 Adeline Street, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$0.00
crisp romaine, sliced chicken breast,
housemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing.
More about Amici's
CHICKEN SALAD ON GREENS image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Patatas Kitchen

3986 Adeline St., Emeryville

Avg 4.6 (649 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad on Greens$14.90
House made chicken salad on mixed greens with cucumber, radish, and tomatoes with house lemon dressing.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.90
House chicken salad with celery, scallions and herb aioli on an Acme deli roll with cucumber and mixed lettuces.
More about Patatas Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Paradise Park Cafe

6334 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1784 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chicken Salad$12.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette
More about Paradise Park Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Emeryville

Garlic Bread

Caesar Salad

Meatball Subs

Quinoa Salad

Cheesecake

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Pudding

Chicken Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Emeryville to explore

North Oakland

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Emeryville to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (529 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

El Cerrito

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (529 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1637 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (524 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston