Chili in Emeryville

Emeryville restaurants
Emeryville restaurants that serve chili

Pippal - Pippal

5616 Bay Street, Emeryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NAAN - CHILI$6.00
Chili Garlic Naan
Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe

4081 Hollis Street, Emeryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Fries$12.50
Fries topped with cheddar cheese, beef chili and green onions
Bowl Beef Chili$8.75
House made beef chili served with melted cheddar cheese, green onion and tortilla chips
Cup Beef Chili$6.00
House made beef chili served with melted cheddar cheese, green onion and tortilla chips
Flores - Taqueria Emeryville

5614 Bay Street, Emeryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI COLORADO SALAD$14.00
gem lettuce, quinoa, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeño-lime dressing, marinated and chili braised shortrib
CHILI COLORADO BURRITO$11.50
flour tortilla, rice, pico de gallo, marinated and chili braised shortrib, with your choice of black, pinto or refried beans
