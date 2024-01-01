Chili in Emeryville
Emeryville restaurants that serve chili
More about Pippal - Pippal
Pippal - Pippal
5616 Bay Street, Emeryville
|NAAN - CHILI
|$6.00
Chili Garlic Naan
More about Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe
Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe
4081 Hollis Street, Emeryville
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$12.50
Fries topped with cheddar cheese, beef chili and green onions
|Bowl Beef Chili
|$8.75
House made beef chili served with melted cheddar cheese, green onion and tortilla chips
|Cup Beef Chili
|$6.00
House made beef chili served with melted cheddar cheese, green onion and tortilla chips
More about Flores - Taqueria Emeryville
Flores - Taqueria Emeryville
5614 Bay Street, Emeryville
|CHILI COLORADO SALAD
|$14.00
gem lettuce, quinoa, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeño-lime dressing, marinated and chili braised shortrib
|CHILI COLORADO BURRITO
|$11.50
flour tortilla, rice, pico de gallo, marinated and chili braised shortrib, with your choice of black, pinto or refried beans