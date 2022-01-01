Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Emeryville
/
Emeryville
/
Coleslaw
Emeryville restaurants that serve coleslaw
Hometown Heroes East Bay - Hidden Spot
4000 Adeline Street, Emeryville
No reviews yet
COLESLAW
$1.50
More about Hometown Heroes East Bay - Hidden Spot
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Paradita
5959 SHELLMOUND ST, Emeryville
Avg 3.8
(685 reviews)
Side Coleslaw
$4.00
More about Paradita
Browse other tasty dishes in Emeryville
Chicken Sandwiches
Quinoa Salad
Brisket
Caesar Salad
Meatball Subs
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Pizza
French Fries
Neighborhoods within Emeryville to explore
North Oakland
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Emeryville to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(532 restaurants)
Oakland
Avg 4.4
(126 restaurants)
Berkeley
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Alameda
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Albany
No reviews yet
El Cerrito
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(532 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(168 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(44 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(286 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1673 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(529 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(869 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston