Eggplant parm in
Emeryville
/
Emeryville
/
Eggplant Parm
Emeryville restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Amici's CloudKitchen
5333 Adeline Street, Oakland
No reviews yet
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA (vt)
$0.00
More about Amici's CloudKitchen
Pizzeria Mercato- Emeryville
5959 Shellmound Street #75, Emeryville
No reviews yet
EGGPLANT PARM SANDWICH
$14.95
Homemade Bread, Eggplant Parmesan, Arugula.
More about Pizzeria Mercato- Emeryville
