Eggplant parm in Emeryville

Emeryville restaurants
Emeryville restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Item pic

 

Amici's CloudKitchen

5333 Adeline Street, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA (vt)$0.00
More about Amici's CloudKitchen
Consumer pic

 

Pizzeria Mercato- Emeryville

5959 Shellmound Street #75, Emeryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
EGGPLANT PARM SANDWICH$14.95
Homemade Bread, Eggplant Parmesan, Arugula.
More about Pizzeria Mercato- Emeryville

