Fried chicken sandwiches in Emeryville

Emeryville restaurants
Emeryville restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Super Duper Burgers

5959 Shellmound Street, Emeryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.25
Free-range chicken thigh coated in our berbere spice blend (get it classic or spicy) with celery, house-made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly basked bun
More about Super Duper Burgers
Paradita image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Paradita

5959 SHELLMOUND ST, Emeryville

Avg 3.8 (685 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo$17.00
Fried Crispy Chicken
Crispy chicken marinated in aji Amarillo, lemon & sea salt, cole slaw,
Rocoto crema & cilantro
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Paradita
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Paradise Park Cafe

6334 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1784 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Soy marinade, tapioca batter on a brioche bun with radish, shredded carrots, pickled onion, sriracha mayo
More about Paradise Park Cafe

