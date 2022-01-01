Fried chicken sandwiches in Emeryville
Emeryville restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Super Duper Burgers
5959 Shellmound Street, Emeryville
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.25
Free-range chicken thigh coated in our berbere spice blend (get it classic or spicy) with celery, house-made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly basked bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Paradita
5959 SHELLMOUND ST, Emeryville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$17.00
Fried Crispy Chicken
Crispy chicken marinated in aji Amarillo, lemon & sea salt, cole slaw,
Rocoto crema & cilantro
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00