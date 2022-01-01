Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Emeryville

Emeryville restaurants
Emeryville restaurants that serve garlic bread

Item pic

 

Amici's

5333 Adeline Street, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GARLIC BREAD (vt)$0.00
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Pizzeria Mercato

5959 Shellmound Street #75, Emeryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GARLIC BREAD W/MARINARA SAUCE$7.95
Garlic bread served with marinara sauce
More about Pizzeria Mercato

