Quesadillas in Emeryville

Emeryville restaurants
Emeryville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Main pic

 

Doyle Street Cafe

5515 Doyle Street, Emeryville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla$16.95
Avocado, house salsa, roasted onion and Mexican cheese
blend.
Vegetarian Quesadilla$16.95
Portobello mushroom, fire roasted red peppers, avocado,
pesto and Mexican cheese blend.
More about Doyle Street Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Paradita

5959 SHELLMOUND ST, Emeryville

Avg 3.8 (685 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla W/ Rice$8.00
Kids Quesadilla W/ Fries$8.00
More about Paradita
Paradise Park Cafe image

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Paradise Park Cafe

6334 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1784 reviews)
Takeout
Special Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.95
More about Paradise Park Cafe

