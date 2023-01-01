Quesadillas in Emeryville
Emeryville restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Doyle Street Cafe
Doyle Street Cafe
5515 Doyle Street, Emeryville
|BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla
|$16.95
Avocado, house salsa, roasted onion and Mexican cheese
blend.
|Vegetarian Quesadilla
|$16.95
Portobello mushroom, fire roasted red peppers, avocado,
pesto and Mexican cheese blend.
More about Paradita
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Paradita
5959 SHELLMOUND ST, Emeryville
|Kids Quesadilla W/ Rice
|$8.00
|Kids Quesadilla W/ Fries
|$8.00