Emil Villa's Hickory Pit

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

1800 E 14th St • $$

Avg 4 (1059 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.00
Triple Meat Omlet$14.00
Crab Melt$18.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1800 E 14th St

San Leandro CA

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

