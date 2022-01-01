Go
Toast

Emil's Hideaway

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

222 Glenbrook Dr Se • $$

Avg 4 (109 reviews)

Popular Items

Lobster Mac & Cheese$20.95
Our house wine-cream sauce, with a blend of our house cheese blend, and langoustine lobster
Hideaway Pasta$19.75
Penne pasta tossed in a creamy parmesan marsala sauce with roasted chicken, jumbo shrimp, & bacon, topped with our cheese blend and finished in the broiler
Rangoon Sandwich$15.25
Spicy Chicken Rangoon$10.95
Crispy wontons filled with our homemade mix of shredded smoked chicken,
cream cheese, onion, and spices. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce for
dipping
Redneck Nachos$15.25
Waffle fries smothered with cheese, smoked pulled pork, bacon, onion,
tomato, and black olives
Dynamite Shrimp$13.25
Tender, crispy jumbo shrimp, seasoned, fried, and tossed in a creamy, spicy
Boom-Boom sauce
Reuben$14.25
Hot Corned Beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese is grilled to perfection and
topped with our homemade 1000 island dressing on our fresh grilled
marble rye bread
Cheese Curds$10.95
Bite size Wisconsin cheese in a golden batter. Served with a side of ranch for dipping
Pork Tenderloin$14.25
Fresh pork tenderloin hand breaded or blackened. Served on a toasted bun
with pickle, onion
Fried Pickle Chips$10.95
Thick cut pickle chips, served with a side of homemade ranch for dipping
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

222 Glenbrook Dr Se

Cedar Rapids IA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

HuHot Mongolian Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Milio's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nara Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Authentic, delicious and healthy Thai food!

30hop

No reviews yet

Craft beer, cocktails, New American fare & a claim to fame rooftop!
If you’ve joined 30hop before you know there’s an unmistakable energy the moment you walk through our doors. We revel in being unique yet approachable providing constantly rotating craft beers, seasonal menus, and an atmosphere that’s all about celebrating good times!
Belly up at either of our locations: Iowa River Landing in Coralville, or Cedar Rapids. Keep your eyes peeled for our Des Moines location, coming soon!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston