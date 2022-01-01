Go
Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

35 DOWNING STREET

Popular Items

Cheesy Garlic Sticks$10.00
served with spicy tomato sauce
Curly Fries$7.49
The Emmy Double Stack Burger$26.00
dry-aged beef, EMMY sauce, caramelized onion, American cheese, & pickle on a pretzel bun
MVP$18.00
house made vodka sauce, red sauce, garlic parsley pesto
Colony$18.50
pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, honey
Brussels Sprouts$15.00
pickled red onion, cashew, blue cheese, dried cherries, miso dressing
Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Location

35 DOWNING STREET

NEW YORK NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
