Emily's Brew Coffee Co.

Sister owned coffee shop, locally sourced & grounded in community + Christ. Come enjoy a cup with us ☕️
🌎: Versailles | Indiana
We offer delicious coffee, espresso drinks, breakfast & lunch.

107 N WASHINGTON ST

Avg 5 (34 reviews)

Popular Items

CARAMEL MACCHIATO$4.40
Vanilla syrup with milk & espresso (shots are on the top) + topped with caramel syrup. Hot or iced.
LATTE$3.80
Espresso (shots are on the bottom) with milk & syrup flavor of your choice. Hot or iced.
Flower Power (old Cupid Shuffle)
FLOWER POWER is the old Cupid Shuffle, a lotus energy drink with a touch of heavy cream + half & half, a little raspberry syrup + a touch of vanilla - the perfect amount of cold foam with an extra boost.
Honey Cinnamon Latte
Honey base with extra cinnamon + espresso & milk.
Avocado Toast$4.00
2 pieces of sliced wheat or white toast with avocado spread & your choice to add bacon and/or egg.
SMOOTHIE$4.15
Smoothie flavor (higher fruit juice percentage) of your choice blended with ice.
Emy Classic with Sausage$5.00
Sausage, farm fresh eggs & cheese on toasted bagel.
Summer Salad$9.25
Romaine lettuce, spinach, grilled chicken, seasonal fruit, mandarin oranges, cranberries, candied pecans & feta cheese served with raspberry vinaigrette, Italian or ranch dressing.
Emy Classic with Bacon$5.00
Bacon, egg & cheese on toasted bagel.
COLD BREW$2.65
One of our specialities - this cold brew cannot be beat. Soaks for 19 hours so it’s perfect for you.
Location

107 N WASHINGTON ST

Versailles IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
