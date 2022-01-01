Go
Emily's Viet Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

201 E. 4th Street

Popular Items

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Family Dinner)$28.00
Serves 4 Italian favorite with an Asian twist! Contain ground beef, whole onions, and mushrooms serve with garlic bread.
Hoisin Glazed Salmon and Rice (Fam Dinner)$48.00
Serves 4 makes those that hate fish, love it! Healthy choice! Contain hoisin sauce, minced garlic, fresh minced chili serve with lightly stir fry rice with green onions.
Emily's Outrageous Fried Rice Large Tray$80.00
Freshiest Fried Rice you ever had, shrimp, chicken, pork , egg , corn, whole onion, green onion, and seasoning
Fried Rice and Egg Rolls (Family Dinner)$35.00
For those stuck at home a family version of the rice made to party. Serving 4 with fried rice and 8 egg rolls.
Vietnamese Chicken Sandwich (Fam Dinner)$29.00
Serves 4 these sandwiches are loved by even the pickiest eaters! Contain chicken thighs, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapeno, and my secret sauce.
Emily's Outrageous Fried Rice Small Tray$45.00
Freshest Fried Rice you ever had, shrimp, chicken, pork , egg , corn, whole onion, green onion, and seasoning
Emily's Egg Rolls Reg$1.65
You can't have just one! Shrimps, ground pork, carrots, taro, and glass noodles.
Santa Ana CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
