Emissary

2032 P ST NW • $$

2032 P ST NW • $$

Avg 4.2 (1364 reviews)

Popular Items

Bagel & Lox$14.00
lox & brioche ivy city (dc) smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, onions, capers, tomato, brioche bun
Iced Latte$4.25
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$11.00
organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens
El Smoothie Uno$8.00
fresh mango, banana kale spinach, avocado honey, coconut milk
Superfood Smoothie$8.00
cocoa nibs, banana almond butter, avocado, almond milk
Everything Bagel$2.50
Smashed Avocado Toast$12.00
sea salt, pepper, lemon, pickled red onion, micro greens
Avocado Egg Burrito$12.00
organic scrambled eggs, avocado, queso fresco, gluten free wrap
Adan's oaxacan salsa
Snickerdoodle Latte (cinnamon & maple)$5.00
Latte$4.25
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2032 P ST NW

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
