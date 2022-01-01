Go
Toast

Emissary Kalorama

Come in and enjoy!

1726 20th St NW

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

Huevo Revueltos$14.00
Organic egg scramble, tomato, onion, arepa
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.00
Organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens
Beef Empanada$4.00
Iced Coffee$3.50
Seasonal Counter Culture Selection
Iced Latte$4.25
Chai Latte$4.00
Smashed Avocado Toasts$12.00
Sea salt, pepper, lemon, micro greens
Hot Latte$4.25
Drip Coffee$2.50
Seasonal Counter Culture Selection
Cold Brew$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Outdoor Seating

Location

1726 20th St NW

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Upper West Side Cafe

No reviews yet

Upper West Side Café is a modern and energetic café embedded in the heart of Squash on Fire, overlooking M Street. A gathering place which provides live viewing of a High Paced social urban sport, the Mediterranean influenced menu offers seasonal dishes to be enjoyed every day.

Chef Geoff's

No reviews yet

Great Food, Libation & Merriment!

Alero Dupont

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Banana Leaves

No reviews yet

The Most Authentic Asian Cuisine In Town

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston