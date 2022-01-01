Go
Toast

Emma's Torch

We EMPOWER refugees through culinary education.

10 Grand Army Plaza 1st floor

No reviews yet

Location

10 Grand Army Plaza 1st floor

Brooklyn NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Winner in the Park

No reviews yet

Winner in the Park!

Norm's Pizza

No reviews yet

Norm’s, your New York slice shop.

Winner

No reviews yet

Orders can be placed starting at 7:30 AM daily!
After 4:00 PM, please select a pick up time at least 20 minutes in advance of your pick up so our team has time to prepare your order.
Pick up is at the front door of WINNER on 7th Avenue.
Any questions? Feel free to message us at info@winner.nyc.

7th Ave Donuts & Diner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston