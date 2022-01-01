Go
Main picView gallery

Emma's - 942 White Plains Rd

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

942 White Plains Rd

Trumbull, CT 06611

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

942 White Plains Rd, Trumbull CT 06611

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

FATTY PATTY - Trumbull
orange star4.4 • 343
2 Daniels Farm Rd Trumbull, CT 06611
View restaurantnext
parker. Steaks & Scotch
orange star4.1 • 556
921 White Plains Rd Trumbull, CT 06611
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0445 - Sacred Heart University
orange starNo Reviews
5151 Park Ave Fairfield, CT 06825
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only
orange starNo Reviews
One Bic Way Shelton, CT 06484
View restaurantnext
Little Barn Shelton
orange starNo Reviews
901 Bridgeport Avenue Shelton, CT 06484
View restaurantnext
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Shelton - 811 Bridgeport Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
811 Bridgeport Avenue Shelton, CT 06484
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Trumbull

parker. Steaks & Scotch
orange star4.1 • 556
921 White Plains Rd Trumbull, CT 06611
View restaurantnext
FATTY PATTY - Trumbull
orange star4.4 • 343
2 Daniels Farm Rd Trumbull, CT 06611
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Trumbull

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Emma's - 942 White Plains Rd

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston