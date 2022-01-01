Emmaus restaurants you'll love

Emmaus restaurants
Toast
  • Emmaus

Emmaus's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Emmaus restaurants

Switchback Pizza & Red Balloon Cider image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Switchback Pizza & Red Balloon Cider

525 Jubilee St, Emmaus

Avg 4.8 (338 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ciabatta Roll$3.25
Pillow of heaven, freshly baked ciabatta roll from our wood oven. Served with olive & vinegar.
Make your own Pizza 12"$10.00
This pizza starts with just a 12" pizza skin and you can make what ever you want with a three topping limit, SAUCE AND CHEESE NOT AUTOMATICALLY ADDED. Our pizzas can get a bit soft if there are too many toppings. Thanks!
House Salad$9.00
local greens, seasonal vegetables & house made balsamic dressing *Gluten Free
Switchback Pizza & Red Balloon Cider
Funk Brewing image

FRENCH FRIES

Funk Brewing

19 S 6th St, Emmaus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CITRUS IPA 4PK$12.00
Tropical citrus and hops bursting in our flagship IPA.
CASUAL 4PK$10.00
4.5% American Lager
Clean and easy to drink!
OGC 4PK$12.00
12 oz cans of our beloved Citrus! Made with the original recipe!
Funk Brewing
Triple Sun Spirits - Emmaus image

 

Triple Sun Spirits - Emmaus

518 Bank Steet Unit A, Emmaus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Navy Rum 750ml$41.00
This Caribbean-style rum is made with 100% molasses and conditioned in new, heavily charred bourbon barrels. The result is a complex smoky oak and dark sugar profile with notes of tropical and dark fruit character that pays homage to techniques reminiscent of Jamaican Estate Rum. 750 ml. 109 proof.
Christmas Punch 12oz Can (1.5 servings)$10.00
A nice holiday sipper featuring vodka, pomegranate juice, cranberry juice, orange juice and Sprite. 7.5% abv
Holiday Booze Balls$3.00
Spread the holiday spirit with our popular Booze Balls!
Each booze ball includes a shot (1.5 oz) of your chosen spirit. Don’t delay, these sell out every year!
Triple Sun Spirits - Emmaus
Don Juan Mex Grill image

 

Don Juan Mex Grill

1328 Chestnut St, Emmaus

Avg 4.3 (410 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$10.00
Traditional pressed Cuban sandwich with slow-roasted pulled pork, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and pickles, served with a side of chipotle dressing
Cheesy Chimichanga$12.50
Deep-fried burrito filled with chicken or beef, Mexican rice, and queso, topped with sour cream, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, and more queso, served over a bed of lettuce
Taco Salad$12.00
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, and sour cream, served with a side of chipotle or ranch dressing
Don Juan Mex Grill
House and Barn image

GRILL

House and Barn

1449 Chestnut St, Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (882 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
House and Barn
Yocco's image

 

Yocco's

Rt. 29 Buckeye Road, Emmaus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yocco's
Restaurant banner

 

David's Italian Market

346 Main Street, Emmaus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
David's Italian Market
