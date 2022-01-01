Emmaus restaurants you'll love
More about Switchback Pizza & Red Balloon Cider
Switchback Pizza & Red Balloon Cider
525 Jubilee St, Emmaus
|Popular items
|Ciabatta Roll
|$3.25
Pillow of heaven, freshly baked ciabatta roll from our wood oven. Served with olive & vinegar.
|Make your own Pizza 12"
|$10.00
This pizza starts with just a 12" pizza skin and you can make what ever you want with a three topping limit, SAUCE AND CHEESE NOT AUTOMATICALLY ADDED. Our pizzas can get a bit soft if there are too many toppings. Thanks!
|House Salad
|$9.00
local greens, seasonal vegetables & house made balsamic dressing *Gluten Free
More about Funk Brewing
Funk Brewing
19 S 6th St, Emmaus
|Popular items
|CITRUS IPA 4PK
|$12.00
Tropical citrus and hops bursting in our flagship IPA.
|CASUAL 4PK
|$10.00
4.5% American Lager
Clean and easy to drink!
|OGC 4PK
|$12.00
12 oz cans of our beloved Citrus! Made with the original recipe!
More about Triple Sun Spirits - Emmaus
Triple Sun Spirits - Emmaus
518 Bank Steet Unit A, Emmaus
|Popular items
|Navy Rum 750ml
|$41.00
This Caribbean-style rum is made with 100% molasses and conditioned in new, heavily charred bourbon barrels. The result is a complex smoky oak and dark sugar profile with notes of tropical and dark fruit character that pays homage to techniques reminiscent of Jamaican Estate Rum. 750 ml. 109 proof.
|Christmas Punch 12oz Can (1.5 servings)
|$10.00
A nice holiday sipper featuring vodka, pomegranate juice, cranberry juice, orange juice and Sprite. 7.5% abv
|Holiday Booze Balls
|$3.00
Spread the holiday spirit with our popular Booze Balls!
Each booze ball includes a shot (1.5 oz) of your chosen spirit. Don’t delay, these sell out every year!
More about Don Juan Mex Grill
Don Juan Mex Grill
1328 Chestnut St, Emmaus
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$10.00
Traditional pressed Cuban sandwich with slow-roasted pulled pork, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and pickles, served with a side of chipotle dressing
|Cheesy Chimichanga
|$12.50
Deep-fried burrito filled with chicken or beef, Mexican rice, and queso, topped with sour cream, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, and more queso, served over a bed of lettuce
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, and sour cream, served with a side of chipotle or ranch dressing
More about Yocco's
Yocco's
Rt. 29 Buckeye Road, Emmaus
More about David's Italian Market
David's Italian Market
346 Main Street, Emmaus