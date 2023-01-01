Cheese pizza in Emmaus
Emmaus restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Switchback Pizza Company
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Switchback Pizza Company
525 Jubilee St, Emmaus
|Frozen The Americana Pizza- 3 cheeses with sauce 10"
|$10.00
This frozen pizza is inspired by an old fashioned "cheese pizza". It's a delicious comfort pizza made with fresh mozzarella, Provolone and cheddar cheese with sauce on our crust made especially to be a frozen pizza. The pizza is cooked in our wood oven, vacuumed sealed and quickly frozen to preserve it's wood oven flavor!