Cheese pizza in Emmaus

Emmaus restaurants
Emmaus restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Switchback Pizza & Red Balloon Cider image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Switchback Pizza Company

525 Jubilee St, Emmaus

Avg 4.8 (338 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Frozen The Americana Pizza- 3 cheeses with sauce 10"$10.00
This frozen pizza is inspired by an old fashioned "cheese pizza". It's a delicious comfort pizza made with fresh mozzarella, Provolone and cheddar cheese with sauce on our crust made especially to be a frozen pizza. The pizza is cooked in our wood oven, vacuumed sealed and quickly frozen to preserve it's wood oven flavor!
More about Switchback Pizza Company
Plain Cheese Pizza image

 

P.F.G. Pizza

235 Main Street, Emmaus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Cheese Pizza$15.00
Plain Cheese Pizza
More about P.F.G. Pizza

