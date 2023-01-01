Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Emmaus
/
Emmaus
/
Cookies
Emmaus restaurants that serve cookies
FRENCH FRIES
Funk Brewing - Emmaus, PA
19 S 6th St, Emmaus
No reviews yet
Oatmeal Cookie 4-pack
$13.00
More about Funk Brewing - Emmaus, PA
Don Juan Mex Grill
1328 Chestnut St, Emmaus
Avg 4.3
(410 reviews)
Cookies & Cream
$4.50
Cookies, skin milk, vanilla ice cream
More about Don Juan Mex Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Emmaus
Tacos
Burritos
Chimichangas
Quesadillas
Taco Salad
Nachos
More near Emmaus to explore
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Bethlehem
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Macungie
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Hellertown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Quakertown
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Nazareth
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(571 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(277 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(377 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(952 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(943 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(406 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston