Margherita pizza in Emmaus

Switchback Pizza Company
525 Jubilee St, Emmaus
|Frozen 12" Margherita Pizza
|$12.50
Fresh mozzarella, Italian tomatoes, basil on our sourdough made especially to be a frozen pizza. The pizza is cooked in our wood oven,and quickly frozen to preserve it's wood oven flavor! This is 3 pizzas that will be in a freezer bag. Our vacuum sealer only seals 10" pizzas. Thank you!
*Produced in a facility that uses nuts*
|Frozen Margherita Pizza 10"
|$9.50
Fresh mozzarella, Italian tomatoes, basil on our sourdoughcrust made especially to be a frozen pizza. The pizza is cooked in our wood oven, vacuumed sealed and quickly frozen to preserve it's wood oven flavor!
*Produced in a facility that uses nuts*