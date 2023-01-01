Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Emmaus

Go
Emmaus restaurants
Toast

Emmaus restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Switchback Pizza & Red Balloon Cider image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Switchback Pizza Company

525 Jubilee St, Emmaus

Avg 4.8 (338 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Frozen 12" Margherita Pizza$12.50
Fresh mozzarella, Italian tomatoes, basil on our sourdough made especially to be a frozen pizza. The pizza is cooked in our wood oven,and quickly frozen to preserve it's wood oven flavor! This is 3 pizzas that will be in a freezer bag. Our vacuum sealer only seals 10" pizzas. Thank you!
*Produced in a facility that uses nuts*
Frozen Margherita Pizza 10"$9.50
Fresh mozzarella, Italian tomatoes, basil on our sourdoughcrust made especially to be a frozen pizza. The pizza is cooked in our wood oven, vacuumed sealed and quickly frozen to preserve it's wood oven flavor!
*Produced in a facility that uses nuts*
More about Switchback Pizza Company
Margherita Pizza image

 

P.F.G. Pizza

235 Main Street, Emmaus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Pizza$17.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Olive Oil drizzle
More about P.F.G. Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Emmaus

Nachos

Tacos

Cheese Pizza

Burritos

Quesadillas

Chimichangas

Cookies

Taco Salad

Map

More near Emmaus to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (999 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston