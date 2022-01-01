Go
Emmerling Ice Cream

Since 2009 Emmerling Ice Cream has been offering the best ice cream desserts, hot dogs and burgers!
The key to our success is simple: provide a high quality delicious ice cream dessert that taste great every single time along with focusing on an amazing customer experience.

932 PA-910

Popular Items

Chili Cheese Hot Dog$2.80
All Beef Hot Dog
Large Twister$4.63
Soft Serve Ice Cream with Your Favorite Candies Mixed In. Served in a Cup
2 Scoop$4.05
2 Scoop Homemade Ice Cream
Homemade Scooped Pints$4.50
Hand Packed Pint of Your Favorite Homemade Scooped Ice Cream
Large Milkshake$4.16
PUP CUP
Small Twister$4.07
Soft Serve Ice Cream with Your Favorite Candies Mixed In. Served in a Cup
Hot Dog$2.34
All Beef Hot Dog
Hamburger$3.97
Burger Served on a Plain Bun
1 Scoop$3.15
1 Scoop Homemade Ice Cream
Location

Cheswick PA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
