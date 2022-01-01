Go
Emmett's Cafe

Operating 7 days a week, Emmett’s offers a varied menu in a friendly, relaxed, and welcoming environment.

744 S High

Popular Items

Overnight Oats$8.00
fresh blueberries, banana, walnuts, cinnamon, maple
One-Handed$7.00
english muffin, egg (over hard), white cheddar, crispy prosciutto, and house-made rosemary aioli
Cold Brew$4.00
slow brewed house coffee
Tots$4.00
everything seasoning, chipotle aoili
Drip$3.25
batch brewed coffee, roasted by Proud Mary Coffee in PDX; choose from house blend or featured coffee
Latte$4.00
The TK$10.00
matija focaccia, egg, white cheddar, arugula, pickled zukes, avo, creamy whole grain mustard
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
scrambled eggs, monterey jack cheese, crispy prosciutto, tots, avocado, house-made chipotle aioli, house-made fresh salsa
The Lox$13.50
matija everything roll, smoked salmon, egg, pickled onion, cucumber, lemon-dill cream cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

Columbus OH

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

